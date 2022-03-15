New Delhi: Former India batter Mohammad Kaif feels that under the new leadership of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, suddenly everything seems to be fine and India look a strong Test unit that can be world beaters in the years to come. While naming the players that will make the playing XI stronger, Kaif reckons that there are way too many options for the Indian Test team at the moment that augers well for the future.Also Read - Shades of MS Dhoni As Shrewd Rishabh Pant Evolves Into A Great Reader of the Game | Video

"KL, Rohit, Vihari, Kohli, Iyer, Pant, Jadeja, Ash, Bumrah, Shami and many No.11 options … Suddenly, it all looks fine. Under Rohit and Dravid, a world beating Test unit is taking shape," tweeted Kaif on Tuesday.

It is interesting to note that there is no mention of Ajinkya Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara in the list of players the former India batter has tweeted and that might also be an indication that India are slowly moving on and are looking for new faces who can fill in the big boots of the two senior players, who have been true servants of Indian cricket over the years.

India skipper Rohit Sharma also went on to praise Shreyas Iyer’s performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka that India won by 238 runs to seal the series 2-0. Iyer can be a possible long-term option for India for that No. 5 or 6 position and that would help India going forward with a settled middle-order.

The team management might have also moved on from veteran India seamer Ishant Sharma, who was also a regular in India’s Test side ever since he made his debut in Australia in 2007-08 series.