Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi – in a groundbreaking ceremony – paid a visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday and laid a 40kg silver brick in the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of the grand temple. The event drew massive attention as citizens from all over the nation stayed glued to their TV sets during the pandemic to get a glimpse of Modi creating history. The event was attended by political and spiritual leaders. Also Read - One Visit, 3 Records: How PM Modi Made 3 Records in a Day by Performing Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The grand ceremony took place after the Supreme Court had delivered a landmark verdict to hand over the 2.77-acre site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims for a Ram temple in 2019. The apex court had also ordered a five-acre plot at a different site in Ayodhya for a mosque. Also Read - ‘Dream Has Come True’: Here’s What Top Political Leaders Say on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

While the event created a massive buzz on social media, the post that was loved by citizens was when former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif hailed Lord Ram. Also Read - IPL 13: After RCB Skipper Virat Kohli, CSK's Suresh Raina Flaints New Kit | WATCH

“Growing up in Allahabad, a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture, I loved watching Ramlila-a tale of compassion,co-existence, honour and dignity. Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy. Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity,” tweeted Kaif.

Growing up in Allahabad,a city with Ganga-Jamuna culture,I loved watching Ramlila-a tale of compassion,co-exsistence,honour and dignity.Lord Ram saw goodness in everyone and our conduct should reflect his legacy.Don’t allow the agents of hate to come in the way of love and unity. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2020

Here is how fans hailed Kaif:

The Best Thing I saw today 😍 — A $ H W I K K 🇮🇳 (@ImAsh045) August 5, 2020

True brother! Lord Ram is not only ideal for Hindus but for all Indians !! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Ankit Bravo (@AnkitBarve5) August 5, 2020

Bhai its not about Ram ji and Allah

It’s about jistice

We respect all religions — Mohd Shoaib Khan (@Shoaib_nazir1) August 5, 2020

“I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity,” PM Modi also said on the occasion.

Not just Kaif, other cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Amit Mishra, RP Singh and Harbhajan Singh also tweeted on the event.