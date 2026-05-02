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Mohammad Kaif reveals BIG reason why Mumbai Indians have the edge over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

Mohammad Kaif reveals BIG reason why Mumbai Indians have the edge over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026

Mohammed Kaif opens up on Match no. 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between CSK and MI. Scroll down to read the full story.

Why MI have the edge over CSK in IPL 2026? Mohammed Kaif reveals

In the match no. 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals (DC) faced Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The result of the match came in the favor of Delhi Capitals as they broke their losing streak and defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets with 5 balls spare.

Star Delhi Capitals player and one of the greatest batters of all time, KL Rahul, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and crucial knocks. KL Rahul played a match-winning innings for Delhi Capitals against Rajasthan Royals as he scored 75 runs off 40 balls. In his knock, Rahul smashed six fours and five sixes, batted at a strike rate of 187 and helped his side to win the match, after three straight losses.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no. 43: KL Rahul replaces Abhishek Sharma at top, DC remain in hunt

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’, JioStar expert Cheteshwar Pujara praised KL Rahul for his impressive strike rate and clarity in his role.

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“KL Rahul has clearly worked on his strike rate, and that improvement has been visible over the last couple of seasons. The big change now is the clarity in his role, especially with him opening the batting, which gives him more control over the innings. He looks more relaxed and confident, and that’s reflected in his performances across formats. That confidence, combined with better intent, has elevated his overall T20 game.”

However, the next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Both the teams showcased an average performance in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings put little more effort into making their comeback and proved themselves in recent matches.

Ahead of this highly-intense clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, former Indian cricketer, Mohammed Kaif broke the ice on this match and stated that why does MI hold the edge over CSK in today’s Revenge Week match?

“On paper, Mumbai Indians look stronger than Chennai Super Kings because they have a lot of match winners and experienced campaigners in their side. But when you look at recent form, a lot of questions get raised because MI haven’t been winning many games. That said, on their day, if they play a dominant brand of cricket, they can be very hard to stop. Chennai, on the other hand, have only had Sanju Samson firing so far. They are relying heavily on his performances to win games. That is why Mumbai head into this crucial match with the upper hand.”

Also Read: CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma OUT, Urvil Patel set to…

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