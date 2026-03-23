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Mohammad Kaif urges KKR to groom THIS star cricketer as future captain ahead of IPL 2026, says...

Mohammad Kaif urges KKR to groom THIS star cricketer as future captain ahead of IPL 2026, says…

Mohammad Kaif urges Kolkata Knight Riders to groom this star player as the team's future captain ahead of IPL 2026, highlighting his leadership potential.

Mohammad Kaif urges KKR to groom THIS star cricketer as future captain (Source: IANS)

IPL 2026: Star Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should groom Rinku Singh as the future captain. Rinku Singh has been a key member of the KKR squad for the past eight years, and Mohammad Kaif believes he has the potential to become the team’s future leader.

Kaif says Rinku Singh has a potential to be KKR’s future captain

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif highlighted Rinku Singh’s all-format abilities and emphasized that KKR should nurture him as a potential future captain.

“He may not be part of the Test squad, but he is capable of batting effectively across all formats. I hail from UP myself, and I know exactly what he has accomplished for the state team. While many batters have scored plenty of runs, Rinku’s runs have consistently translated into victories for his team. He has captained the UP team in every format and is fully prepared for the role.”

Kaif strongly suggested that KKR should include Rinku Singh in their leadership group ahead of IPL 2026, stating that he is mentally strong enough to handle the dual responsibilities of captaincy and batting.

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“He is a player who is completely ready; however, it remains to be seen whether the team management appoints him as captain once Rahane’s tenure concludes. KKR should either appoint Rinku as captain midway through the current season or designate him as the team’s vice-captain. They should bring him into the leadership fold, as this would serve as a valuable long-term investment for KKR.”

Kaif further revealed that KKR had initially considered appointing Venkatesh Iyer as captain, but ultimately handed the responsibility to Rahane, taking his experience into account.

Kaif urges Rahane to learn from Virat Kohli

Kaif also opened up on Ajinkya Rahane’s struggles against spin bowling, advising him to take inspiration from Virat Kohli. He pointed out that Kohli had faced similar challenges early in his career but made precise technical adjustments that allowed him to play spin effectively and shut down his critics.

KKR will face Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2026 opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29

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