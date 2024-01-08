Home

Mohammad Kaif Urges Young Indian Cricketers To Take A Leaf Out Of Cheteshwar Pujara’s Books

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double hundred for Saurashtra against Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates after scoring 200 against Jharkhand in Ranji Trophy. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif urged the youngsters to learn from veteran Cheteshwar Pujara for his unwavering commitment to cricket. Pujara, who was overlooked from the Test series against South Africa, scored a sensational double century against Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. Pujara’s last Test for India was in the World Test Championship final in 2023 against Australia.

