New Delhi: England opening batter Alex Hales, returning to the side after more than three years, blasted a half-century as the visitors defeated Pakistan by six wickets with four balls to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the seven-match T20I series at the National Stadium here.

With Pakistan and England priming for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, Hales' stunning return to the international game — aided by seven boundaries — and Harry Brook's hitting at the back end, helped England overhaul Pakistan's 158/7 in 19.2 overs.

But Pakistan wicket-keeper batter broke Virat Kohli's record yesterday, as his 68 off 46 balls helped him breach 2000 runs in the shortest format of the game as he shares the record with captain Babar Azam. He has now become the 4th Pakistani batter to achieve this feat and more than 85% of his runs are coming since January 2021.

• 18th T20I fifty in last 35 innings ✔️

• Joint-fastest to 2,000 T20I runs ✔️

• No.1 T20I batsman in the world ✔️ Just another normal outing for Muhammad Rizwan 👏🏻 Proud of you champion 💚#RiseAndRise #SayaCorporation @iMRizwanPak @TalhaAisham pic.twitter.com/RMDuzk1OmL — Saya Corporation (@SayaCorps) September 20, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan becomes the fourth Pakistani batter to score 2000 runs is T20Is! Out of these 2000 runs, almost 1700 have come since January 2021! 🤯#PAKvENG | #Cricket pic.twitter.com/KE3BNoTzvD — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) September 20, 2022