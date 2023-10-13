Mohammad Rizwan Gives Valuable Tips to Young Indian Bowlers Ahead of Ind vs Pak ICC ODI WC 2023 Clash

Home

Arch rivals India and Pakistan will face each other on Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium this will be the third match of the tournament for both the teams.

Ahmedabad: Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan shared valuable tips with Indian young bowlers who were there to help visitors for the practice session ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 clash against India which will be played on October 13 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Pakistan cricket team will lock horns against India for their third match of the marquee event both teams have already won their first two matches. Pakistan Cricket Board shared the video on twitter where Mohammed Rizwan was seen giving advice to India’s bowlers here is the video:

India’s Shubman Gill who missed the first two matches of ODI World Cup 2023 will also likely to miss the third clash against arch-rivals Pakistan due to illness in his absence Ishan Kishan will open the innings for Rohit Sharma.

India vs Pakistan Squads:

Team India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Team Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

