Dubai: Despite Pakistan's heartbreaking loss in the semi-final on Thursday against Australia, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan received praise. Rizwan was hospitalised after being diagnosed with flu and severe chest pain. The cricketer was in the ICU for two days and even on the eve of the game – he was in the hospital. Then to come out during the match and hit a brilliant 67 off 52 balls was stupendous.
"Mohammad Rizwan was in the hospital a night ago suffering from some sort of lung condition. This is a warrior. He's been brilliant through the campaign and he has great courage," Hayden said.
See pic of Rizwan, a night before the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal here…
Meanwhile, riding on the outstanding batting performances from Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, and David Warner, Australia thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal clash to reach the final.
Australia will now face New Zealand in the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday.