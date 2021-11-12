Dubai: Despite Pakistan’s heartbreaking loss in the semi-final on Thursday against Australia, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan received praise. Rizwan was hospitalised after being diagnosed with flu and severe chest pain. The cricketer was in the ICU for two days and even on the eve of the game – he was in the hospital. Then to come out during the match and hit a brilliant 67 off 52 balls was stupendous.Also Read - Sania Mirza Faces Backlash on Twitter For Supporting Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal vs Australia | SEE POSTS

"Mohammad Rizwan was in the hospital a night ago suffering from some sort of lung condition. This is a warrior. He's been brilliant through the campaign and he has great courage," Hayden said.

See pic of Rizwan, a night before the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal here…

Mohammad Rizwan in hospital the night before the match against Australia. He had developed a severe chest infection and spent 2 nights in the ICU #T20WorldCup #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/E7qbcxdJmg — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 11, 2021

Rizwan received praise. Here is how fans reacted:

Actually he died and came back from death to play the semifinal. — Rizwan (@Rizwann619) November 11, 2021

He is a fighter. Next captain of @TheRealPCB team. — Jitesh Sinha (@JiteshKS) November 11, 2021

We’ve got a great captain and vice captain as it is. Him & Babar are a perfect combination — Hassan (@Hkhan1996) November 11, 2021

To tell Pak fans what these guys go through. We sometimes feel they are robots. He is a fighter. Proud of him. #AUSvPAK #T20WorldCup — datasci (@datasci3) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, riding on the outstanding batting performances from Matthew Wade, Marcus Stoinis, and David Warner, Australia thrashed Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal clash to reach the final.

Australia will now face New Zealand in the final, scheduled to be played on Sunday.