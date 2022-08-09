New Delhi: The Indian cricket team for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced on Monday and there has been some criticism over the squad that was picked. With pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah not featuring in the squad due to an injury, one felt Mohammad Shami would get a go – but that was not to be. Shami was overlooked by the selectors and that has not gone down well with former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. The ex-opener reckons Shami has performed well and his IPL numbers are great.Also Read - BCCI Announce Squad For Asia Cup 2022; Virat Kohli Returns

"Why everybody has forgotten about Mohammad Shami is beyond me. He has performed well, his IPL numbers are great," he said on Hotstar (via India Today).

"I think if it was a race between Avesh Khan and Mohammad Shami, I will go with Mohammed Shami with my eyes closed. Nothing against Avesh, but I feel that Shami should have been given a chance with the new ball in the absence of a Jasprit Bumrah," he added.

Shami has not been a part of the Indian white-ball set-up regularly. The Bengal bowler last played a T20 international in the 2021 T20 World Cup against Namibia in Dubai. But again, in the IPL he came up with the goods for the Gujarat Titans.

The experienced pacer finished IPL 2022 with 20 wickets in 16 games at 24.40 as the Titans lifted the trophy in their first season. Shami has 18 scalps in 17 T20Is at 31.55, having made his first appearance against Pakistan in Mirpur in 2014.

India will play their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on August 28.