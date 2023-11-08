By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mohammad Shami Hits Back At Pakistan’s Hasan Raza Over ‘Altered Cricket Balls’ Remark On Indian Pacers
The Indian pacers have ran havoc against the opposition in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.
New Delhi: Mohammad Shami hut back at former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza after the latter accused India of using altered cricket balls in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. In a chat show with a Pakistani television channel, Raza alleged that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should inspect the balls the Indian bowlers are using in the competition.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.