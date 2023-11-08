Home

Mohammad Shami Hits Back At Pakistan’s Hasan Raza Over ‘Altered Cricket Balls’ Remark On Indian Pacers

The Indian pacers have ran havoc against the opposition in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

Mohammed Shami's Instagram story where he hits back at Hasan Raza.

New Delhi: Mohammad Shami hut back at former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza after the latter accused India of using altered cricket balls in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. In a chat show with a Pakistani television channel, Raza alleged that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should inspect the balls the Indian bowlers are using in the competition.

