World Cup 2019: Indian cricket team left for the UK in the wee hours of the night and the entire team was dressed in formals. They looked dapper and most of them engaged in clicking selfies and playing a popular video game, PUBG. It seemed Shami was extremely elated that he had finally boarded the UK-bound flight for the World Cup. This would be Shami’s second World Cup. Fast bowler Mohammad Shami posted a picture from inside the flight along with Vijay Shankar and captioned it, “Finally flying for World Cup #cricket #iccworldcup2019 #uk#london.”

View this post on Instagram Finally flying for World Cup #cricket #iccworldcup2019 #uk #london A post shared by Mohammad Shami (@mdshami.11) on May 21, 2019 at 4:11pm PDT

Meanwhile, his friend Bollywood actor Sonu Sood wished his friend ahead of the World Cup and wished Shami ‘bhai’ contributed in the Indian victories. “All the best mere bhai. May u win the cup. N may u be an important reason for us to win the cup.”

Sonu Sood (Screenshot)

Shami is expected to play a major role for India at the World Cup. He has played a World Cup in the past and that experience would be invaluable for India. The Men in Blue would be hoping Shami gets them the early breakthroughs. India would be playing their tournament opener on June 5 against a formidable South Africa. The tournament begins from May 30. Hosts England will lock horns with the Proteas.

India’s World Cup 2019 Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.