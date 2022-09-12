New Delhi: India on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, making their comeback.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik's 'Dream' Comes True, Gets Selected For India's T20 World Cup Squad

India's squad for the World Cup in Australia is largely along expected lines and have only few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022.

But netizens on Twitter were unhappy on the exclusions of Mohammad Shami and Sanju Samson, who failed to make the cut. Both of them were not also part of the Asia Cup squad.

Sanju Samson to BCCI for not selecting him in the world cup pic.twitter.com/pcqhi55L9a — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 12, 2022

I wish the team had allowed itself to see a little more of Mohd Shami after the IPL to allow him to challenge for a place in the XI. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 12, 2022

Bigggg Biggggg mistake done by INDIA that thay doesn’t pick Mohammed shami in 15 squad. 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/lcsdPko9sQ — Syed Aamir Quadri (@aamir28_) September 12, 2022

no shami no samson… — JQ indian (@indian_jq) September 12, 2022

It’s very shocking Sanju Samson is not in any India’s squad, not in T20 world cup squad and not even for Australia and South Africa series. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 12, 2022

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.