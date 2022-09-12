New Delhi: India on Monday announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, with fit-again Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, making their comeback.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik's 'Dream' Comes True, Gets Selected For India's T20 World Cup Squad
India’s squad for the World Cup in Australia is largely along expected lines and have only few changes from the fifteen, who took part in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. Also Read - World Cup Squad: Mohammad Shami Not in Main Squad; Good Move to Play Selection in Home Series
But netizens on Twitter were unhappy on the exclusions of Mohammad Shami and Sanju Samson, who failed to make the cut. Both of them were not also part of the Asia Cup squad. Also Read - India's T20 World Cup Squad Likely to be Announced Today, Rohit Sharma Set to Lead - Report
India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Standby players – Mohd Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.