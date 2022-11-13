Mohammad Shami Takes HUGE Jibe at Shoaib Akhtar After Pakistan Lose World Cup Final to England

India lost to Pakistan in the Semi-Final on the hands of England by a massive 10-wicket margin and the Men in Blue were subjected to numerous trolls, specially from Pakistan fans and celebrities and even cricketers got involved in heated conversation on social media.

After the match, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar took to twitter as he was utterly disappointed with the loss and posted an update with a 'heartbreak' emoji. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: All-rounder Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 in guiding England to the Men’s T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

Six years after Stokes was left heartbroken in the 2016 final at Kolkata when Carlos Brathwaite hit him for four consecutive sixes in the final over, Stokes finally found redemption by rising to the occasion in a big match and sealing England’s second T20 World Cup trophy.

India pacer Mohammad Shami soon after the update, replied to the Rawalpindi Express’s post with the caption, ‘Sorry brother, It’s call karma’.

Sorry brother It’s call karma 💔💔💔 https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

This win also makes England the first-ever side in men’s international cricket to hold two World Cup trophies at the same time, after Stokes played a pivotal role in the 2019 ODI World Cup final win at home, with ‘Sweet Caroline’ being played at the MCG.

Brief scores: Pakistan 137/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3/12, Adil Rashid 2/22) lost to England 138/5 in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out, Jos Buttler 26; Haris Rauf 2/23, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1/13) by five wickets