After Indian pacer Mohammad Shami took a last over hat-trick against Afghanistan in Southampton, his family celebrated at his family home in Amrahoa, on Sunday.

Shami’s brother, Mohammed Kaif, said the mood in his local village is jubilant as everyone is in a celebratory spirit and hopes that their boy continues to perform in the same manner in ICC World Cup 2019.

“I’m very happy that he took hat-trick for India, second Indian after Chetan Sharma who took a hat-trick in World Cup. Everybody is happy in the village and I wish that India lift the trophy again,” said an elated Kaif, heaping praise on his brother’s brilliance on the field yesterday.

Another brother of Shami, Mohammad Anas also congratulated him and said, “Shami bhai clinched four wickets in the last game and India won the match, I’m happy with his performance. I hope that he will play well against West Indies and India will win the World Cup.”

The 28-year-old was pacer was picked in the playing XI as a replacement for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the later picked up a niggle in his hamstring. Shami returned with the figure of 4-40, including the hat-trick in the last over of the match.

Riding on his hat-trick, India defeated Afghanistan by 11 runs after putting up a paltry score of 224 in the first innings. Afghanistan bowlers played their heart out against one of the best batting units in the world after conceding a mammoth 397 against England in their last match. Their batsmen failed to chase down the winning total, as Mohammad Nabi fought a lone battle with the bat scoring 52.