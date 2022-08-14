Mohammad Shami’s Wife Hasin Jahan Makes ‘This Special Appeal: While Team India’s fast bowler Mohammed Shami is on a break from cricket these days, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan is in the news for writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Fret not, Haseen Jahan has not complained about Mohammed Shami rather she has made a “special appeal” to PM Modi and HM Shah. Hold your horses! Before you jump to conclusions, read this: Hasin Jahan has shared a video on her Instagram account through which she has appealed to PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah “to change the name of the country.”Also Read - Independence Day 2022: 6,600 Feet Long Tricolour Yatra Taken Out in Haryana | WATCH

Hasin Jahan wrote, “Our country our pride. I Love bharat ❤ Hamre desh ka name sirf Hindustan ya bharat hona chahye. Mananiya pradhan mantri jee, mananiya griha mantri jee Se darkhwast hai ke India name ko change kijie jese Ki poore world hamare desh ko Bharat ya Hindustan kahe naki India.” Also Read - Pakistan To Attend Counter-terrorism Exercises In India For First Time

To cut it short, she has asked the PM and the HM to do away with the name India of our country and instead call it either only Bharat or Hindustan so that the whole world calls our country as Bharat or Hindustan and not India.

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan got married in 2014 but have been living separately since 2018 since a dispute erupted between the two.