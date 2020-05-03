With the coronavirus lockdown having brought the world to a halt, most cricketers are keeping themselves in high spirits by interacting with fans on social media and chatting with fellow cricketers. Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf took to the trend and conducted a Q&A session on Twitter on Saturday. Also Read - Relive Some of The Most Intense Cricket Battles Between India And Australia

During the session, a fan asked him to name his all-time favourite cricketers. He picked former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara as his all-time favourite cricketers. It comes as no surprise as both Lara and Sachin have been exemplary players for their respective countries and have been an inspiration to many to take to the sport. Both the cricketers had the ability to win matches on their own.

Sachin and brian Lara — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

Not long ago, Yousuf, who was a match-winner himself, suggested promising cricketer Haider Ali to follow India skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar Azam to become a better cricketer.

The 45-year-old was one of the finest cricketers for Pakistan in Tests and ODIs. In 90 Tests, he amassed 7530 runs which comprised 24 centuries and 33 fifties. In 288 ODIs, he scored 9720 runs at an average of 41.71. Yousuf also had 15 tons and 64 half-centuries under his belt during his ODI stint with Pakistan.