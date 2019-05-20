World Cup 2019: Pakistan Cricket Board announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming World Cup. The big addition to the 15-man squad is Mohammed Amir. Young Shaheen Afridi has also been picked in the side. Apart from these two cricketers the rest of the squad remains as expected. Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq will in all probability be opening the batting for the Men in Green. Asif Ali has also been picked in the squad. He recently had a personal tragedy in his family where he lost his two-year-old daughter. Despite not playing cricket off-late, Wahab Riaz was picked as he can get reverse swing in English condition with the old ball and he also adds experience to the otherwise young bowling unit.

Pakistan Cricket Team for World Cup: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Hasnain, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Mohammed Amir

The squad can be changed if necessary by May 23.

“The bowling unit during the England ODIs has not clicked as anticipated or expected; if we have at our disposal two vastly experienced pace duo of Amir and Wahab, then it will be foolish not to include them,” says Inzamam.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will walk into the World Cup low-on-confidence after a dismal whitewash against hosts England. England hammered Pakistan 4-0. The batting from Pakistan has been good, but their bowling and fielding have been found wanting. Pakistan plays their tournament opener against the Windies on May 31.