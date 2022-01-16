Lahore: Virat Kohli shocked one and all with his call to quit Test captaincy on Saturday following the series loss against South Africa a day earlier. While it broke million hearts across the world, fans wished Kohli all the luck as he headed forward. Kohli, who is very popular in Pakistan despite the diplomatic tensions between the two nations, had cricketers from the other side of the border hailing him.Also Read - Not Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul; Sunil Gavaskar Suggests Rishabh Pant as India's Next Test Captain After Virat Kohli Resigns

Fast bowler Mohammed Amir was among the first to praise the ex-India captain. "@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field," he tweeted.

@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field. pic.twitter.com/0ayJoaCC3k — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 15, 2022

