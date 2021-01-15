Kerala’s opening batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen made a huge statement with a scintillating century in the 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the match against Mumbai on Wednesday, Azharuddeen scored 137 runs off just 54 deliveries to take his time to the victory line. The 26-year-old, who is named after India’s legendary captain Mohammad Azharuddin, grabbed the limelight with one of the most impactful innings in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. Also Read - Arjun Tendulkar, Son of Sachin Tendulkar, Gets Maiden Wicket on Debut For Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy | WATCH VIDEO

The Kerala batsman took just 37 balls to reach the triple-figure mark which is the joint-third fastest in Indian cricket history. During his magnificent knock, Azharuddeen slammed 9 boundaries and 11 maximums. Also Read - India vs Australia 2021: IPL 13 to be Blamed for Injury Woes? Justin Langer Suggests so

Many former cricketers and the game critics hailed the young batsman for his innings. Also Read - IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel Announces Player Retention and Trading Window Deadline For 2021 Season

Recently in a video posted by a Manorama News on the Youtube account, the bucket list of the 27-year-old was revealed. He has noted down five things to achieve in the bucket list started with playing in the Indian Premier League followed by scoring four centuries in a Ranji Trophy season, owning a house, then buying a Benz car. While his list ended with representing India in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, during the game against Mumbai, Azharuddeen’s knock helped Kerala to chase down a massive target of 197 with complete ease.

Chasing the target, Kerala witnessed a scintillating start, with openers Robin and Azharuddeen playing aggressively from the very beginning. The duo kept the scoreboard running and took the team past 100 runs, with Azharuddeen completing his half-century in just 20 balls.

Azharuddeen took his team over the line in the 16th over and grab crucial points in the tournament.

It is expected that Azharuddeen will be in demand by the IPL franchises in the mini-auction for 2021 season next month. The right-handed batsman has so far played 22 T20s, in which he has scored 404 runs at a strike rate of 144.28.