Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin – whose career was marred by a match-fixing scandal gave fans a treat as he had a knock at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Azharuddin, who was known for his sublime wrist-work showcased that and more as he had a casual hit. This would come as a treat for his fans, who have got to see very little of him in the last couple of decades as he played his last international match in 2000.
During the unofficial session, Azhar looked relaxed in his shorts as he timed most of the deliveries from the middle of his bat. On a couple of occasions, he also flicked the ball which would bring back memories from the past. On a certain occasion, he also came down the track, looking to go inside out, a shot he often resorted to in his prime.
Here is the video shared by the cricketer himself:
The former India skipper amassed 4605 runs- the highest for any Indian batting at two drop-in 137 innings, averaging a healthy 40.39.
During his stint at number four, he compiled 33 fifties, but could only cross the magical three figures thrice.