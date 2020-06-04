Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin – whose career was marred by a match-fixing scandal gave fans a treat as he had a knock at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Azharuddin, who was known for his sublime wrist-work showcased that and more as he had a casual hit. This would come as a treat for his fans, who have got to see very little of him in the last couple of decades as he played his last international match in 2000. Also Read - Saleem Malik Should Get Another Chance Like Mohammed Azharuddin: Inzamam-ul-Haq

During the unofficial session, Azhar looked relaxed in his shorts as he timed most of the deliveries from the middle of his bat. On a couple of occasions, he also flicked the ball which would bring back memories from the past. On a certain occasion, he also came down the track, looking to go inside out, a shot he often resorted to in his prime.

Here is the video shared by the cricketer himself:

Knock knock… timing it like old times 😀 #AzharFlicks pic.twitter.com/Rkgl0PNG7i — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) June 4, 2020

Here is how fans reacted:

Those wrists, Azzu bhai. Itna casual shots were never so good looking. — The Sports Journalist (TSJ Vlogs) (@rizvitaus) June 4, 2020

President makes comeback)) — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) June 4, 2020

The former India skipper amassed 4605 runs- the highest for any Indian batting at two drop-in 137 innings, averaging a healthy 40.39.

During his stint at number four, he compiled 33 fifties, but could only cross the magical three figures thrice.