Mohammed Kaif Backs New Zealand’s Devon Conway For Double Hundred In ODI World Cup 2023

Devon Conway scored the first hundred of ODI World Cup 2023 in the tournament opener against England. He was unbeaten on 152 not out.

Devon Coway celebrates after scoring his century against England in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Former India cricketer predicted New Zealand’s Devon Conway stands a great chance to hit a double hundred in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The Kiwi opener has already taken the competition by storm after hitting this edition’s first century during the tournament opener against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5.

Having known the Indian conditions like the back of his hand, Conway demolished the England attack with Rachin Ravindra in company as New Zealand scripted a nine-wicket win. With the kind batting Conway displayed, Kaif put his money on the left-hander.

“I feel we will see a double hundred in this World Cup and New Zealand’s Devon Conway stands a great chance. He has already made a 152 not out (against England) and is just 48 runs shy,” Kaif said on-air while commentating during South Africa vs Sri Lanka clash on Saturday.

“He plays very well in the Indian conditions and handles spinners in the best way possible,” added Kaif, who is still regarded as one of the best fielders of his time. The 42-year-old also felt India captain Rohit Sharma might once again hit the magical figures.

“Rohit Sharma is another contender to hit a double hundred,” he added. Notably, Rohit is the only player in the world with three ODI double centuries having scored 209, 264 and 208 not out.

