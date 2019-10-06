Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over his recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly last week. Imran, in his speech last week at UNGA spoke about terrorism and that it has no religion. Kaif, in his latest Twitter post, has said that religion might not have anything to do with terrorism, but his country does have.

“Yes, but your country, Pakistan certainly has a lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists,” he said. Kaif added how Imran Khan’s speech was a big let down. “What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists,“ his post read.

Kaif is not the first cricketer to criticise Imran Khan over his UNGA speech. Indian cricketers Mohammed Shami, Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh had also slammed the Pak PM over his speech.

At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan’s choice of words ‘bloodbath’ ‘fight to the end’ will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson I expect him to promote ✌️ peace — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 2, 2019

“At UNGA speech, there were indications for India of potential nuclear war. As a prominent sportsperson, Imran Khan’s choice of words’ bloodbath’ ‘fight to the end’ will only increase hatred between the two nations. As a fellow sportsperson, I expect him to promote ?? peace,” wrote Harbhajan in his post slamming Imran.