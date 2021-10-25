New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag, bowler Harbhajan Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, all-rounders Irfan and Yusuf Pathan and many other cricketers have come out in show of support for pacer Mohammed Shami, after the latter was subjected to online abuse following India’s 10-wicket rout against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup match on Sunday evening.Also Read - LIVE: IPL Auction For Two New Teams Underway In Dubai

#WeStandWithShami was trending on Twitter after Virender Sehwag blasted the trolls for their act. “The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa,” Sehwag tweeted. Also Read - Scotland vs Afghanistan: Clash of The Underdogs, But Expect a Dogged Fight

Shami was being subjected to online abuse after India suffered a defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami. “We love you @MdShami11#Shami,” spinner Harbhajan tweeted.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan on Monday condemned the online abuse of fast bowler Mohammed Shami following India’s defeat against Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Irfan said even he was a part of India vs Pakistan match earlier but was never “told to go to Pakistan” in a tweet. “THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP,” Irfan further wrote.

Present India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also came out in support of Shami following the online abuse. “We are so proud of you @MdShami11 bhaiya,” Chahal tweeted.

Yusuf Pathan said one can criticise the cricketers but abusing someone following the defeat shouldn’t be done. “Criticising is fine but khiladiyon ko abuse nahi karna chahiye. Ye game hai, better team on that day won. Inhi cricketers ne India ko bohot matches jitaye hain pichle kuch saalon mein. Aur haar kar jeetne wale ko hi baazigar kehte hai na,” he tweeted.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by 10 wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by 10 wickets. India will next square off against New Zealand on October 31, while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday. Let’s keep cheering our players!