Mohammed Shami Back In India After Surgery | SEE Viral PHOTO

New Delhi: India veteran speedster Mohammed Shami is back in India after his ankle surgery. The Indian pacer underwent a successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon and said he would need time to regain full fitness and return to playing cricket.

Shami is ruled out from cricket since the ODI World Cup 2023 where he last featured in the final of the marquee event which was played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. He was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

Shami took his ‘X’ formerly known as Twitter to inform fans about his arrival in India after the sucessful surgery.

“Grateful to be back in India after surgery. Feeling stronger and ready to embrace this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support and love!” tweeted Shami.

Shami missed the subsequent T20I home series against Australia and also the tour of South Africa and recently c0ncluded five-match Test series against England.

“Mohd Shami: The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” it said in a statement.

It’s uncertain that Shami will feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start from June and will be played in USA and West Indies but he will be back in squad for the Bangaldesh series.

