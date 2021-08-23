New Delhi: Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar heaped huge praise on pacer Mohammed Shami for his consistent show with the ball in the ongoing Test series against England. Shami produced some fiery spells in the first two Tests which put England batters under pressure while facing him.Also Read - Can't Imagine Ravi Shastri Worrying About Speculations on Stepping Down From Head Coach Post: Ajit Agarkar

Shami might have not picked the big number of wickets but he has impressed many with his disciplined bowling. Agarkar claims that Shami has the ability to produce wicket-taking deliveries on the flattest of pitches.

"Shami can bowl on the flattest of the pitches and still produce wicket-taking balls," Agarkar said in a select media interaction felicitated by Sony Sports Network ahead of the third India-England Test.

Agarkar further talked about the other members of the Indian pace attack who have exploited the English batter’s weaknesses at their own den. Interestingly. All 40 wickets of England in the first two Tests have been claimed by the pacers with Jasprit Bumrah leading the charts with 12 scalps, followed by Mohammed Siraj -11.

“India’s fast bowlers have been sensational. Shardul was good in the first Test. He missed out on the second Test. Ishant came in and got important wickets. The good thing about the attack is that the variety that they have. Bumrah is a little different, quite unique because of his action. Siraj can run in all day and he’s got great skills. Ishant provides you something different with his height,” Agarkar said.

The veteran pacer further said that Team India captain Virat Kohli is lucky to have a variety in the bowling attack.

“Virat Kohli has been lucky that there is variety in the attack, which makes the batsmen’s job a bit more challenging in these conditions,” he added.

The third Test match between India and England will be played from August 25 at Headingly, Leeds.