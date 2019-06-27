India vs West Indies: Mohammed Shami started from where he left off against Afghanistan as he picked two wickets in his first spell against Windies. Defending 268, India needed to pick early wickets. And the wicket of Chris Gayle was important. Shami picked Chris Gayle and Shai Hope in his first spell. Shami was bowling quick and fast and the dryness of the pitch seemed to be aiding his style. It was a fast bouncer Gayle was late on and Shai Hope was clean bowled. Both his wickets came of pacy deliveries.

Here is how Twitter hailed Shami for his initial burst:

Players have studied for Bhuvi and Bumrah, Shami is out of syllabus. #INDvsWI #CWC19 — Het (@_HetShah) June 27, 2019

tum log hindu musalman karte reh jaoge aur Shami insha-allah bol ke jita ke chala bhi jayega !! 😀 #BharatRatnaForShami !! #INDvsWI — Abhishek Jain (@abhishekjain118) June 27, 2019

Shami to West Indies Batsmen in todays match .. #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/pYnPsJRYIq — Loveyouall_007 (@loveyouall_007) June 27, 2019

Skipper Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni slammed contrasting half-centuries while Hardik Pandya smashed a quickfire 46 to help India post 268/7 in 50 overs in their World Cup group stage encounter against the West Indies here on Thursday.

Kohli slammed 72 off 82 deliveries, his innings studded with eight fours, while Dhoni took time till the final over to get his mojo back and remained unbeaten on 56 off 61 balls with the help of three fours and two sixes after India chose to bat first.

Pandya took 38 balls to score 46 (4×5) before holing out to Fabien Allen off Sheldon Cottrell in the 49th over.

In the final over, Dhoni took 16 runs off Oshane Thomas by hitting two sixes — off the first and last ball — and a four to put behind his woeful crawl in which he was let go twice by the Windies.

Dhoni was dropped by Thomas off his own bowling on 37 in the 48th over after wicketkeeper Shai Hope messed up an easy stumping opportunity when the former India skipper was batting on eight.

For the Windies, Kemar Roach (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers while Sheldon Cottrell (2/50) and skipper Jason Holder (2/33) chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.