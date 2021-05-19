New Delhi: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami spoke at length regarding the distinctive mannerisms of two of India’s finest batsmen in recent times, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While the Indian captain is always as animated as anybody can be on the park, Rohit on the other hand is a lot calmer on the field. Also Read - Anushka Sharma to Travel to England With Virat Kohli-Led Indian Squad? Quarantine, Bio-Bubble, SOP's & All You Need to Know

Talking about Kohli, Shami shared an interesting joke about the India captain. Also Read - Kane Williamson Reacts on Playing Virat Kohli-Led India in WTC Final, Says 'Really Excited'

“Fast bowlers are very aggressive, both old and new. But the one player who could probably emulate their aggression is our own captain! Sometimes, when a picture of Virat’s celebration of a wicket goes viral on social media, I funnily ask him, “Was it my wicket or yours?” Shami told India TV. Also Read - BCCI's Double Standards Exposed? Board Arranges Personal COVID19 Test For Virat Kohli And Co., Asks Women Players to Bring Their Own Reports

“He celebrates more than the bowlers! Sometimes he points out that you don’t look too happy with the wicket, so I simply tell him, “You did all the celebration for me! But it is important to have fun on the field. Virat shows aggression, obviously, but as a unit, he has led the team brilliantly so far. In addition, he is a very aggressive batsman too,” added the India fast bowler.

Speaking about Rohit, Shami described him as a very “different character” to Kohli.

“Rohit is a different character. He is a cool person, except when he comes to bat!” feels Shami.

“But he is a very positive person. Even as a bowler, when I go to him for advice, he always gives positive answers. Rohit always pushes the bowlers to do what their mind tells them to, irrespective of how the batsman is playing or his strong points. I think that is very important for the confidence of a fast bowler,” the 30-year-old further went on to add.