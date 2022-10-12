New Delhi: News coming in that Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will be travelling to Australia for the T20 World Cup, with Shami been considered as the front-runner to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the 15-member team as per a report by Sport Tak. Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Shows Off Weightlifting Skills in Gym, Video Goes VIRAL

The report also said that all of the three players will be flying out to Australia tomorrow and none of the other reserves will fly out. Deepak Chahar has been ruled out due to a back injury, that's why Thakur has been included in the team.

The management is keen to assess all the bowlers before taking a call on Bumrah's replacement.

Bumrah said “I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia.”

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

India play their opening match at the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.