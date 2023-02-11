Home

‘Mohammed Shami Sent Me Text Message…..’ – Former Pakistan All-Rounder Makes Huge Revelation

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had shared the same dressing room with Azhar Mahmood in the IPL at Punjab Kings in 2012 and 2013.

Mohammed Shami is currently playing for India against Australia in first Test. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood revealed that Mohammed Shami reached out to him for help at a time when the veteran Indian pacer was having issues with his seam position. Mahmood is currently a bowling coach for the Desert Vipers in the ILT20,

Shami has been an integral part of the Indian team for close to a decade and is leading the pace attack currently against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although Shami plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL presently, the Indian shared the dressing room with Mahmood at Punjab Kings in 2012 and 2013 editions.

Mahmood was allowed to play in the IPL courtesy his British citizenship. “I’ve played in IPL for the Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. I’ve worked with Shami. I remember when he was having an issue with his seam position and he sent me a text message,” Mahmood was quoted as saying to HT.

The #MenInBlue make early inroads with the red cherry in hand, putting pressure on the Aussies. 💪🏻 Who will give #TeamIndia their next breakthrough in the #TestByFire? Tune-in to the Mastercard #INDvAUS Test on Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar. #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/aG6ddb0NsM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 9, 2023

The 47-year-old Mahmood also epressed his desire to work with the likes of Umran Malik, Shami and Siraj if given an opportunity in the capacity of a coach. “I’ve to pass on my experience with everyone. I don’t really care; sports has no boundaries.

“I keep in touch with these guys. Whenever I see them (Shami, Bhuvneshwar), they come and ask me about their issues. I don’t mind working with anyone… it doesn’t matter if they are an Indian, or Pakistani, or even an Englishman. I’m a coach. Cricket has given me a lot and it’s my time to give back to the game,” added Mahmood.

