Mohammed Shami Is Strongest Cricketer In The World? IND Pacer Claims He Can Do ‘750 Kg Leg Press’

Mohammed Shami claims to be the strongest player in cricket. He revealed that he can lift up to 750 kgs in leg press.

Mohammed Shami (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami claimed to be the strongest player in World cricket. He said that he can lift up to 750 kgs during the leg press exercise. This is a tremendous feat as the World record for the heaviest leg press is 1,367 kg which belongs to bodybuilder Paul Meeker. Shami also said that he doesn’t like to post about it on social media and that is why people are not aware of it.

“no other cricketer lifts heavier weights than me in the gym, I don’t like to post on social media so people don’t know. I can do a 750KG leg press,” said Mohammed Shami in a conversation with Aaj Tak.

Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the mega tournament after picking up 24 wickets in just 7 matches. This even included three five-wicket hauls and a best-bowling figure of 7 wickets for just 57 runs against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final.

India’s senior fast-bowler Mohammed Shami was also shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for November 2023 along with Australia’s ODI World Cup-winning duo of Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell.

Shami topped the wicket-taking charts at the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, and led India’s bowling attack in fine fashion with a number of scintillating displays during the month, though the hosts’ ended up as runners-up despite being overwhelming favourites to win the tile.

Shami was a late addition to India’s playing eleven but left a huge impact thereafter. He started November with a Player of the Match performance against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, tearing through their batting lineup with sterling figures of 5-18, leaving everyone mesmerised.

His highlight of the campaign, though, came in the semi-final victory over New Zealand at the same venue in Mumbai, taking seven wickets for 57 runs and booking the hosts’ ticket to the final in Ahmedabad with the best figures for any bowler in the World Cup knockout games. During the calendar month, Shami took 15 wickets at a remarkable average of 12.06.

Now, there are reports that BCCI has requested the Sports Ministry to add Mohammed Shami’s name as he didn’t feature in the list of nominees for India’s second-highest sporting honour. BCCI recommended Shami’s name following the ODI World Cup 2023 heroics.

