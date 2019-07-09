India vs New Zealand: India pacer Mohammed Shami seems to have got himself in the middle of another controversy. After his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of chatting with random women on Tik-Tok, another unknown lady has come up with an incident where Shami apparently messaged her. She did not know who the cricketer was and hence she wanted to find out, that is exactly what her post indicated. The Instagram user named Sophia wrote, “anyone wanna tell me why some random cricket player with 1.4m followers keep messaging me.” The screenshot surfaced on social space and since then has gone viral.

Here is the screenshot:

Meanwhile, Shami is expected to play a massive role in the match against New Zealand. Shami was rested against Sri Lanka in the last group match so he is expected to be fresh which augurs well for the team.