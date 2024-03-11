Home

Mohammed Shami Likely To Make India Comeback During IND Vs BAN Test Series At Home: Jay Shah

Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action for the last four to five months, recently underwent an Achilles tendon surgery last month.

Dharamsala: India’s premier pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the upcoming Indian Premier League for Gujarat Titans and the T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies, and is expected to make a comeback in the home Test series against Bangladesh later in the year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said. Shami, who became the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023, has been out of action since then. He is currently recuperating from an ankle surgery that he underwent last month in the UK.

Since the ODI World Cup, Shami sat out of the home T20I series against Australia and Afghanistan, missed the tour of South Africa and also wasn’t part of the five-match Test series against England that the hosts won 4-1.

India will host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in September. “Shami surgery is done, he is back in India. Shami’s return is likely for the home series against Bangladesh. KL Rahul needed an injection, he has started rehab and is at the NCA,” said Shah while talking to media.

Rahul missed the last four Tests of the England series after complaining of pain in his right quadriceps. He is expected to turn up for Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, having undergone treatment in London. Meanwhile, is is being rumoured that Shami might join politics and might contest for BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to a India Today TV report, the BJP leadership is in talks with Shami and the discussions have been positive. It is also being speculated that Shami will be given ticket to stand in one of the minority-dominated constituencies, most likely Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. Shami is yet to comment on the issue. Basirhat has been recently in news for the Sandeshkhali violence.

Time will tell whether Shami will join BJP or not, but it is true that the Indian fast-bowler has a good relationship with BJP top brass including PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi and Shah even met Shami in the Indian dressing room after India’s loss to Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 final. Earlier, a few days back, Adityanath had announced the construction of the cricket stadium in the Shami’s native village in Amroha.

