Mohammed Shami Likely to Miss First Two Tests vs England Due to Ankle Injury – REPORT

Ind vs Eng: With the Tests being part of the WTC cycle, Shami's absence could hurt the hosts.

Mohammed Shami was ruled out of first two Tests vs England. (File Image)

Mumbai: In what would come as a major setback for the Indian team, ace pacer Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the first two Tests against England due to his ankle injury. With the Tests starting from January 25, Shami is yet to start bowling and hence it looks unlikely he would feature in the XI. Shami was included in the Test squad for the series against South Africa but his availability was subject to fitness. After having not played the series, the question is – when will Shami return?

“Shami hasn’t even started to bowl, he will have to go to NCA and prove his fitness. He looks doubtful for the first two Tests against England,” a source in the BCCI told The Indian Express.

With Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will be availabley, it is unlikely that the Indian board would rush Shami’s return. With spin also expected to play a major role, India won’t need its full set of fast bowlers.

