Mohammed Shami Meets Preity Zinta After GT Beat PBKS in IPL 2023 Match; Pic Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Preity and Shami would be knowing each other well as the cricketer was part of the Punjab franchise at one point in time.

The picture that broke the internet (Image: Twitter)

Mohali: Apart from the grueling games of the IPL, the tournament also gives players a chance to unwind and catch up with players from different countries. While this makes the sport a friendlier game, it surely is a win-win situation for fans. But what makes IPL cut above the rest? For starters, it has big Indian names and in this country, cricket is a religion. Also, there is the glamour part of IPL that makes it a spectacle. On Thursday, apart from the game between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings what stole the show was PBKS owner Preity Zinta catching up with Titans pacer Mohammed Shami. Preity and Shami would be knowing each other well as the cricketer was part of the Punjab franchise at one point in time.

Here is the picture that is winning hearts:

Mohammad Shami with Preity Zinta. pic.twitter.com/tzu3SROhlp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 13, 2023

Among all the replies, there were a few who started trending #Shamita after the cricketer and the actress met.

Shamita 😍 — Tiger biscuit ⚡ (@TigerBiskoot) April 13, 2023

Opener Shubman Gill notched up his fifth half-century against Punjab Kings since his entry into the IPL fold to lead the way for a six-wicket victory for Gujarat Titans at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Thursday.

After pacer Mohit Sharma made a stellar comeback to the tournament with 2-18 and led a clinical bowling performance from Gujarat in restricting Punjab to 153/8, the defending champions were on course for a comfortable chase, thanks to Gill’s serene 67 off 49 balls, laced with seven fours and a six.

With seven runs needed off the final over, Gill survived a run-out chance, before Sam Curran uprooted his off-stump on the very next ball, bringing sudden tension into the match. After Curran nailed two back-to-back yorkers, David Miller completed the second run with a desperate dive.

With four runs needed off the last two balls, Rahul Tewatia finished off the chase by moving across and scooping a full ball from Curran over short fine leg for four to seal victory for Gujarat with a ball to spare.

(With IANS inputs)

