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Mohammed Shami opens up on exclusion from Team India, says Ill leave cricket...

Mohammed Shami opens up on exclusion from Team India, says ‘I’ll leave cricket…’

Mohammed Shami breaks silence on his exclusion from Team India. Take a look and read the full story.

Mohammed Shami reacts to his exclusion from Team India

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be played between Axar Patel’s Delhi Capitals and Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, April 1 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Andonamau.

Last time Mohammed Shami played for India came in Champions Trophy final vs New Zealand

Ahead of the match, let’s speak about star Indian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Mohammed Shami, who is known for his brilliant bowling performance and wicket-taking abilities. However, Shami has not been selected in the Indian team for a long time. The last he was seen in the Indian jersey was on March 9, 2025, against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final.

After that, he failed to make his comeback in the national team. Shami is fit to be selected in the Indian team as he is all set to play for Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants against Delhi Capitals. The reason behind his exclusion from the squad is still unknown.

Mohammed Shami’s impressive bowling performance in domestic cricket

Recently, he performed brilliantly for Bengal in the domestic cricket tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He picked up 67 wickets in the 2025–26 domestic sessions.

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After a brilliant performance, the Indian team is not considering him. Some reports suggest that Indian cricket is trying to move forward with young talent and surpass the experienced pacers. It might be the end of his international career. He was expected to be a part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and India’s Test tour of England. However, due to fitness concerns, he opted out.

‘I am not even thinking of retirement’: Mohammed Shami

“When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking of retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you’re already tired. And if you’re tired, it means you’re bored. And I have said this earlier, too. I’ll leave cricket the day I wake up and decide to get bored. So yeah, the day I feel lazy or get bored, I’ll leave. But neither am I bored nor am I lazy. I am enjoying. Results are good and positive,” Shami said.

Mohammed Shami shifts focus to IPL 2026

“As a bowler, I will give my 100 per cent. I’ll perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I can’t change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination. If Lucknow has trusted me, I will give my all. Still, whenever you’re playing, the main element is satisfaction. Will I get the returns based on all the preparations that I have gone through? I did not focus on how much domestic I’ve played, but on the fact that my rhythm is alright. If that’s the point, I start thinking about the future,” he added.

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