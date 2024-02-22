Home

Sports

Mohammed Shami Out Of IPL 2024 Citing Left Ankle Injury

Mohammed Shami Out Of IPL 2024 Citing Left Ankle Injury

Mohammed Shami Out Of IPL 2024 Citing Left Ankle Injury

Mohammed Shami Out Of IPL 2024 Citing Left Ankle Injury

New Delhi: India veteran speedster Mohammed Shami will likely to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League because of a left ankle injury. Shami’s injury will require surgery and which will take place in the United Kingdom.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.