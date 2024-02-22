By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Mohammed Shami Out Of IPL 2024 Citing Left Ankle Injury
New Delhi: India veteran speedster Mohammed Shami will likely to miss the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League because of a left ankle injury. Shami’s injury will require surgery and which will take place in the United Kingdom.
