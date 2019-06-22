ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India pacer Mohammad Shami rose to the occasion bagging a hat-trick to seal a win for India over Afghanistan in a nail-biting encounter. Shami became the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma in 1987 to pick a hat-trick at the World Cup stage. Shami dismissed Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman off consecutive balls in the final over as India secured a thrilling win. The game went down to the wire, and Asian minnows Afghanistan won hearts with their gritty performance both with the bat and the ball. They gave India a run for their money. After the thrilling win, fans lavished praise for Shami who was playing his first CWC 2019 game replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shami ended with figures of 40/4.
Here are the hat-tricks in Cricket World Cup history.
Hat tricks in World Cups
Chetan Sharma v NZ 1987
Saqlain Mushtaq v Zim 1999
C Vaas v Ban 2003
Brett Lee v Ken 2003
L Malinga v SA 2007
K Roach v Net 2011
L Malinga v Ken 2011
S Finn v Aus 2015
JP Duminy v SL 2015
SHAMI v Afg 2019
Meanwhile, India kept their unbeaten streak alive with the win. The Men in Blue are now looking good to make it to the semi-finals. Jasprit Bumrah bagged the Man of the Match for his match-winning spell where he picked two wickets in one over to change things in India’s favour.