ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India pacer Mohammad Shami rose to the occasion bagging a hat-trick to seal a win for India over Afghanistan in a nail-biting encounter. Shami became the second Indian bowler after Chetan Sharma in 1987 to pick a hat-trick at the World Cup stage. Shami dismissed Mohammad Nabi, Aftab Alam, and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman off consecutive balls in the final over as India secured a thrilling win. The game went down to the wire, and Asian minnows Afghanistan won hearts with their gritty performance both with the bat and the ball. They gave India a run for their money. After the thrilling win, fans lavished praise for Shami who was playing his first CWC 2019 game replacing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Shami ended with figures of 40/4.

Here are the hat-tricks in Cricket World Cup history.

Hat tricks in World Cups

Chetan Sharma v NZ 1987

Saqlain Mushtaq v Zim 1999

C Vaas v Ban 2003

Brett Lee v Ken 2003

L Malinga v SA 2007

K Roach v Net 2011

L Malinga v Ken 2011

S Finn v Aus 2015

JP Duminy v SL 2015

SHAMI v Afg 2019

Here is how Twitter praised him:

#Shami wrote history with his Hat trick ❤️❤️❤️

9.5 overs

40 runs

4 wickets

1 maiden

Historical performance ❤️❤️#CWC19 #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/qFMMvShB0b — Nishant Sargam (Lawliet) (@SargamNishant) June 22, 2019

Meanwhile, India kept their unbeaten streak alive with the win. The Men in Blue are now looking good to make it to the semi-finals. Jasprit Bumrah bagged the Man of the Match for his match-winning spell where he picked two wickets in one over to change things in India’s favour.