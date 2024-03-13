Mohammed Shami Provides Injury Update After Surgery, Reveals ‘Stitches Have Been Removed’

Home

Mohammed Shami last featured in the final of ODI World Cup 2023 which was played in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

New Delhi: India veteran speedster Mohammed Shami who is out of action since India’s loss in the ODI World Cup final in 2023 has underwent successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon last month. He will be out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Shami took his Twitter to give an update about his recovery, he said that his stitches had been removed recently. The cricketer also shared his few pictures.

Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey. pic.twitter.com/wiuY4ul3pT — (@MdShami11) March 13, 2024

“Hello everyone! I wanted to provide an update on my recovery progress. It has been 15 days since my surgery, and I recently had my stitches removed. I am thankful for the advancements I have achieved and looking forward to the next stage of my healing journey” Tweeted Shami.

Shami missed the subsequent T20I home series against Australia and also the tour of South Africa and five-match Test series against England.

“Mohd Shami: The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” it said in a statement.

It’s uncertain that Shami will feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup which is scheduled to start from June and will be played in USA and West Indies but he will be back in squad for the Bangaldesh series.

