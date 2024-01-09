Home

Sports

Mohammed Shami Receives Prestigious Arjuna Award – WATCH

Mohammed Shami Receives Prestigious Arjuna Award – WATCH

Dressed in maroon blazer, Shami looked happy and upbeat when he received the award.

Mohammed Shami Arjuna Award (Image: X)

Delhi: Veteran India fast bowler Mohammed Shami received the prestigious Arjuna award today in New Delhi. Shami, who was the star for India with the ball in the ODI WC last year, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. Dressed in maroon blazer, Shami looked happy and upbeat when he received the award. In seven matches, Shami took 24 wickets at an average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, with the best figures of 7/57. Here is the clip where you can see Shami walk up to the President to receive the award.

Trending Now

#WATCH | Delhi: Mohammed Shami received the Arjuna Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the National Sports Awards. pic.twitter.com/znIqdjf0qS — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

You may like to read

At the ODI WC, despite missing the first four games, Shami had three five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul in the tournament and also gained the best bowling figures by an Indian in WC history.

Meanwhile, Shami has spoken on the ongoing Maldives issue and showed his support towards it.

“We should promote our tourism. No matter which way the country moves forward, it is good for everyone. PM is trying to make our country move forward so we should also support it,” Shami told ANI.

Shami, who has been out of action after the ODI WC following an ankle injured, expressed his desire to be back in the side for the upcoming five-match Test series against England. As per reports, Shami is set to miss the first two Tests versus England and in all probability would be available for the third Test.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.