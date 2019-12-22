Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar equated Mohammed Shami to the legendary West Indies pacer Malcolm Marshall and said that his thoughts still “wake him up from deep sleep.”

The praise will definitely be one of biggest compliments ever paid to the senior India speedster, who has made the best in the business hop, skip and jump with his pace, swing and bounce through the season.

It was no surprise that Shami finished the year with a very impressive tally of 42 wickets, the best by any bowler in 2019, and Gavaskar did not shy away from praising the 28-year-old.

Asked who is his favourite Indian fast bowler, Gavaskar took Shami’s name.

“He reminds me of Malcolm Marshall, who still wakes me up from deep sleep,” Gavaskar said while commentating for ‘Star Sports’ during the third and final One-day International between India and the West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Gavaskar also credited World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev for revolutionising Indian fast bowling.

Impressed with Shami’s skills, Gavaskar had earlier compared the fast bowler to a leopard.

“When he is running in, when the spider cam actually takes it, it is such a sight. It is almost like a leopard going for a kill,” Gavaskar had said.

A scintillating 135-run partnership between captain Kieron Pollard (74) and Nicholas Pooran (89), which saw the duo register half-centuries helped West Indies to a mammoth 315/5 in the third and final one-day international at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday. The three-match series is tied 1-1.

The partnership between Pollard and Pooran was also the record fifth highest partnership for West Indies against India, going past Marlon Samuels and Ricardo Powell’s 102-run stand in 2002 at Vijaywada.