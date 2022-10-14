New Delhi: BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) on Friday, announced that pacer Mohammed Shami will replace Jasprit Bumrah in the 15-member squad for T20 World Cup starting October 16. Check out the news here.Also Read - David Warner On Reports Of His Captaincy Unban - 'I Am A Leader, No Matter What!'

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Shami replaces Bumrah In India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad. #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup Details 🔽https://t.co/nVovMwmWpI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2022

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches.”

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups and will travel to Australia shortly.

Bumrah has been ruled out of competitive cricket for an indefinite period due to stress related injury on his back. Shami had last played in T20 Internationals during the last edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

He was supposed to play in the six T20Is at home against Australia and South Africa but tested positive for CIVID-19 and had to remain in isolation. On return he had to prove his fitness before NCA approved his trip to Australia.

Shami has played 17 T20Is and has taken 18 wickets.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

