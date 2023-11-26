Home

Mohammed Shami Rescues Man From Car Accident Near Nainital | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian veteran speedster Mohammed Shami saved a man whose car crashed near Nainital. The 33-year-old speedster was going to the hill station when he saw a car falling down the hill. Shami stopped by and checked on the victim of the accident and the person was safe.

Mohammed Shami took his Instagram to share the video of car which was crashed near Nainital, here is the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mdshami.11)

“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life, His car fall down from the hill road near Nanital just in front of my car We took him out very safely” captaioned Shami.

Shami was in lethal form in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023. He was the highest wickettaker of the tournament with 24 wickets to his credit.

