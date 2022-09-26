New Delhi, Sep 26: Just a couple of days left for the 1st T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram, COVID-19 hit Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of India’s three-match series as per a report by PTI. Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed fills up Hardik Pandya’s place, who has been given rest.Also Read - WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Flaunts Sanju Samson's Picture From Team Bus Ahead of 1st T20I Against South Africa, Video Goes Viral

The Indian cricket team reached the city on Monday and the team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association. The South African team reached the State capital on Sunday and began practice today.

Deepak Hooda will also miss out the series due to back spasms, the national selection committee is set to recall middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for the South Africa series.

“Shami hasn’t recovered from his bout of COVID-19. He needs more time, and hence, will be out of the South Africa series. Umesh Yadav will continue as Shami’s replacement for the South Afria series,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

However, when asked why Shahbaz has been picked in place of Pandya, the source said, “Is there any seam bowling all-rounder, who can replace Hardik. Raj Bawa is too raw and that’s why we kept him in India A for exposure. He will need time to blossom. Tell me another name?”

India Squad T20I Squad vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

(With Inputs From PTI)