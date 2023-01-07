Mohammed Shami Sharpens Batting Skills Ahead Of ODI Series Against Sri Lanka | Watch Video

Mohammed Shami is returning to the side after recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained before the Bangladesh tour.

Mohammed Shami has proved in the past that he can bat. Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami has begun his training ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. While there has been no questions about his bowling, the 32-year-old was seen working on his batting in a video he shared on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shami, who plays domestic cricke for Bengal, Shami gave a glimpse of his recent batting at the nets. In the video, Shami was seen dancing down the tracks to hoick the bowler over the ropes, drove few balls and also tried to tried to cut towards third man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Shami , محمد الشامي (@mdshami.11)

Shami was included at the last moment in India’s T20 World Cup after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out. Following the T20 World Cip, Shami was in both in ODI and Test series but a shoulder injury during training put him out of action.

While Umran Malik replaced Shami in ODIs, Jayde Unadkat was added in the Test side as a replacement.