Mohammed Shami Syas ‘We Have Our Heads Held High’ Despite India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Loss

Mohammed finished the ODI World Cup 2023 as highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps from seven games including three five-wicket hauls.

Mohammed Shami wore a dejected look after India's ODI World Cup 2023 final loss. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: India pacer Mohammed Shami described India’s ODI World Cup 2023 final loss as ‘tough pill to swallow’ but will go out with head held high. Coming into the final on the back of 10 consecutive wins, India faltered when it mattered the most losing the final by six wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

“You win some, you lose some. Tough pill to swallow for us but we have our heads held high. Proud of this team & thanks for all love and support keep supporting & loving,” wrote Shami on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mdshami.11)

