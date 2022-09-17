New Delhi: Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the upcoming India vs Australia series after testing positive for Covid-19. As per a report from Cricbuzz, the veteran pacer has not reached Mohali for the 1st T20 which is scheduled to be take place on Tuesday, September 20.Also Read - Virat Kohli Can't Open With Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Available In Playing XI, Gautam Gambhir's Remark Goes Viral

There has been no official announcement from the BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) as of yet. However, there is a good chance that the 32-year-old will feature in the South Africa tour of India which will be played right after the Australia series.

Mohammed Shami, who was not picked in the main T20 World Cup, was named in the squad to play a T20I for India after a long time, during the home series against Australia and South Africa.

He last played a T20I in the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE, almost a year ago when he had finished with an underwhelming six for 140 in five games and a tournament economy rate of 8.84 in those games.

The Indian team is scheduled to fly to Australia on October 6 after the last home T20I against South Africa on October 4 in Indore. The World Cup in Australia is from October 16 to November 13.

Check out the squads here:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis