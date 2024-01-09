Home

Sports

Mohammed Shami Thanks Coach, Teammates, BCCI After India Pacer Receives Arjuna Award

Mohammed Shami Thanks Coach, Teammates, BCCI After India Pacer Receives Arjuna Award

Mohammed Shami emerged as highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023 with 24 scalps from seven games. India lost in the final against Australia.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Arjuna Award to Mohammed Shami during the National Sports Awards 2023 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami credited his coach and teammates for all the support throughout his journey after the India pacer was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award for the year 2023 on Tuesday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu honoured Shami with the award.

Trending Now

“Today I am feeling very proud that I have been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs…,” said Shami after receiving the Arjuna Award.

You may like to read

“Thanks to My Coach, BCCI, teammates, my family, staff and big thanks to my fans..Thanks to recognise my hard work..I will always try to give my best to make my country proud…Again thanks to everyone..Congratulations to other Arjuna award winners,” he added.

Shami, who has been India’s premier bowler for over a decade, was benched for the first four matches in the World Cup last year. He played his first match in the tournament at the expense of Hardik Pandya, who got injured against Bangladesh.

Since that match, Shami took three five-wicket hauls – two of them came against New Zealand. He took a career-best of 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.