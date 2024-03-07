Home

Sports

Mohammed Shami To Join BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Report Claims India Pacer May Contest From Bengal

Mohammed Shami To Join BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Report Claims India Pacer May Contest From Bengal

Mohammed Shami was India’s best bowler in ODI World Cup last year at home with 24 wickets from just seven matches.

Mohammed Shami hasn't played any form of cricket since ODI World Cup due to injury.

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party has made a proposal to Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami to stand in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Bengal, according to sources. The India pacer, who made the headlines with his stunning performance in ODI World Cup 2023 at home, plays for Bengal in domestic cricket but hails from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. However, he hasn’t played any form of cricket since the ODI World Cup due to an injury.

According to an India Today TV report, the BJP leadership has already sent a proposal to Shami and the discussions have been positive. It is also understood that fielding Sham in the minority-dominated constituencies in Bengal could raise the possibility of BJP winning from there.

BJP’s primary focus would be to field Shami from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, the latest hotbed for newsmakers after the Sandeshkhali violence.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.