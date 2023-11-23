Home

Mohammed Shami Unhappy With Mitchell Marsh’s World Cup Celebrations, Says ‘I Am Hurt’

India's Mohammed Shami emerged as top wicket-taker in ODI World Cup 2023 with 24 scalps,

Mitchell Marsh put his feet on the World Cup trophy after Australia beat India.

New Delhi: It might be cool for Australia’s Mitchell Marsh to put his feet on the World Cup trophy and chill but the all-rounder’s act received major criticism from the Indian cricket fans. Four days after the tournament concluded, India pacer Mohammed Shami finally opened up on the issue calling ‘it hurt’ him. Unbeaten until the final, India lost when it mattered, surrendering in front of Australia by six wickets.

Reacting for the first time to the incident, Shami wasn’t happy with Marsh’s gesture. “I am hurt. The trophy for which all the teams in the world fights, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy,” Shami, who was the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps told reporters on Thursday.

