New Delhi: Gujarat Titans’ wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha made a huge statement on his home town ground Eden Gardens ahead of the Rajasthan Royals clash that the iconic stadium of world cricket is no longer his ‘home’ as he is here to play an away game for the Titans. He said that instead, Motera is his home ground now.Also Read - GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips : IPL 2022 1st Qualifier Match, Captain – Vice Captain Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing XI Todays Match

Saha’s longtime teammate for his state Mohammed Shami who has played many matches for Bengal at this very ground and also for Kolkata Knight Riders on the contrary said that he is really happy to be back in his hometown and one gets pumped up playing in front of the crowd at Eden cheers. Also Read - WATCH: Irfan Pathan Embraces Umran Malik's India Selection With Special Celebration

“One does feel really happy when you come back to play at a ground where you debuted and if it’s the hometown, then much more happiness. As far as me knowing the Eden wicket is concerned, having played so many matches and gained experience from playing everywhere in the Indian grounds, one does get pumped up when the crowd at Eden cheers for you, which gives a lot of fun”, he said in a virtual press-meet. Also Read - Eden is Not My Home: Wriddhiman Saha Makes Huge Statement Before RR Clash, Indicates Strained Relationship With CAB | GT vs RR IPL 2022

“The feeling of playing in the home ground is a very different feeling. Also, using the wicket is as per the conditions, which is not of much use in T20 cricket. But yes, at the home ground, you tend to know certain things like the size and crowd support”, he added.

“Good rest, good sleep. Doesn’t matter. As a player, as a (fast) bowler, I don’t think that you should think that, who is the highest run-getter or who is batting how. Every player has weak points and areas of weakness. You should simply play on your skills, back yourself, and have the belief. I always believe in myself and I don’t see the name at all. I believe in myself and my skills”, Shami said on Jos Buttler.